Keefeton FD reinstated with Muskogee 911

Residents of Keefeton can relax knowing they can call 911 and receive help.
The Muskogee Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Monday signed a contract with the Muskogee City/County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority restoring full services to the Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department.
Since Oct. 14, fire calls to the 911 dispatch center from Keefeton were answered and responders were sent on calls. However, those calls were not monitored and the actual dispatching was transferred to another area.
"I'm glad for the citizens, the firefighters, all involved that this is over," said 911 Authority Chairman Laurel Havens. "This has been a headache, and I'm glad the county commissioners stepped in."
The whole incident was over wording in the contract as to who was responsible for shortfalls in income. The original contract said that any shortfalls were to by made up by the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County.
“There is language in the contract that says if there is a shortfall in the fees collected from cell phones and regular phones, the two parties agree to make up the difference,” said Keefeton Fire Chief Speck Plunkett said. “Now, they’re trying to pass it on to the various departments.”
During the process, Keefeton became delinquent in its fees to the 911 Authority. On Oct. 11, Keefeton paid its back fees, but the 911 Authority returned the payment when it dropped Keefeton from full service.
These were just standard contracts brought before us, and we just signed them," said Board of County Commissioners Chairman Kenny Payne. "That was it as far as our meeting went. No one was there to talk about it or discuss it."
The decision to re-establish all of Keefeton's services occurred Dec. 14 when the 911 Authority board voted unanimously to restore Keefeton's services.
"Ever since last Wednesday, we notified dispatchers to go back to the way it was," Havens said.
Plunkett verified that all services are up an running.
"We've been on the last two or three days or since Thursday I guess," he said. "They did take more money out of our account that we didn't like because it's encumbered money that, again, we didn't approve of — they meaning the county. The county commissioners took money out of our accounts that our board didn't approve to cover, I don't know, what kind of reinstatement expenses or whatever."
Havens also said there is one loose end to tie up to finalize the process — fees for reinstatement.
"I don't know what that number is yet," he said. "They haven't settled it. They have a purchase order to procure the money necessary, but they haven't submitted everything yet."
Also presented to the board was the contract for the Buckhorn Fire Department, which the board signed. Havens says Buckhorn was close to being in the same predicament that Keefeton was in.
"Since the county acted on behalf of Buckhorn, it prevented that from happening," Havens said. "Because county commissioners took action, all of that was prevented in Buckhorn. It's all been reinstated with no delays in service."
