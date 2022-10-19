Keefeton VFD and 911 Center at odds on contract

Keefeton residents will have Muskogee County 911 Center services available when residents call for emergencies — for now.
Speck Plunkett, Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department chief, presented the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners documentation of his department paying its bill on Oct. 11 to the Muskogee City-County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority at its weekly meeting on Monday. Muskogee County 911 officials announced that effective Oct. 14, 911 emergency dispatch services would be suspended because of the Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department’s refusal to pay its bills.
The Trust Authority is now saying that Keefeton VFD has not signed the contract that extends the services. Plunkett says there are parts of the contract that need negotiating, and the Authority will not negotiate.
“There is language in the contract that says if there is a shortfall in the fees collected from cell phones and regular phones, the two parties agree to make up the difference,” Plunkett said. “Now, they’re trying to pass it on to the various departments.”
The language in the interlocal agreement between the the City of Muskogee and the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners signed in August of 2008 says “the parties agree that any and all ongoing operating costs that are in excess of the fees generated by the enhanced 911 shall be equally divided between the two parties.”
The Trust Authority board had a meeting scheduled at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Keefeton situation, but was canceled because a quorum could not be met.
Laurel Havens, chairman of the Trust Authority, said that while the issue of Keefeton not paying the monies owed the Authority has been taken care of, there is still a matter of a signed contract. He said Keefeton was advised of this at the Sept. 15 Trust Authority board meeting.
“It was requested to them that if they didn’t pay in full and/or didn’t sign the contract, that they needed to provide us with a phone number, and they are not providing us with a phone number to transfer their calls to,” Havens said. “So we’re working on that now. They paid the amount of the bill that was owed ($2,944.40) but refuse to do the contract.”
Plunkett is remaining steadfast that the area departments should not be held responsible for shortages of fees collected.
“The volunteer fire department has done as much if not more for the 911 center as anybody,” Plunkett said. “They’re wanting to put it in the contract that we are. It’s like ‘Heck no.’”
Havens said for the time being, all calls from Keefeton coming into the 911 system will be handled.
“If somebody calls 911 currently, we will transfer to their paging system,” Havens said. “We’re still working on the logistics of the contract dispute.”
