Keefeton will not lose the ability to call 911 for fire emergencies, but the way the service is handled will be different.
Speck Plunkett, chief for the Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, was informed during a special meeting on Thursday of the Muskogee County Fire Department Tax Board by Muskogee City/County Enhanced 9-1-1 Trust Authority Chairman Laurel Havens that the services provided by the 911 Center to Keefeton would reduced.
The Center will still accept calls but will not dispatch responders to the scene nor will records of the calls be kept until the contract creating the issue is signed. The Authority advised the Keefeton department in September that the possibility existed that its residents could be without 911 emergency services for failure to pay its bills for three years and to sign a contract.
Keefeton FD Board of Directors have refused to sign the contract wanting to renegotiate some of the language reflecting the responsibility for income shortfall.
"We will accept the incoming call, but it will be re-routed to a different agency," Havens said. "Until the issue is resolved, that is how it will work."
Plunkett says the reduction is a lack of communication.
"Basically, what they're saying is we can't communicate with them," he said. "It's like, 'We can't communicate, so quit calling for help. No one's going to answer.' Sounds like they don't want to negotiate.”
The 911 authorities in each county in the state are administered by the Oklahoma 911 Management Authority. However, each county authority has a contract unique to that county.
Jeff Smith, director of the Muskogee County Emergency Management Services, wants to reassure the citizens of Keefeton this just pertains to fire calls.
“Police and emergency medical calls will not be affected,” Smith said. “This is just when needing firefighters.”
Also during the meeting, the board voted 8-7 to keep Plunkett as its chairman. The debate on reasons for Plunkett's possible ouster took 45 minutes.
The opposition to Plunkett remaining as chair pointed to the contract dispute.
Fort Gibson Fire Chief David Parker offered the motion before the board for Plunkett to step down on a vote of no confidence. He referred to the dispute as a reason for Plunkett's removal.
"There's a contractual agreement that's not signed," Parker said. "With that, (Plunkett's) guys are out there fighting a fire unaware there's no communications with 9-1-1 Center. That puts his guys in jeopardy.
"I do feel as a chief we are put in our seats to protect our guys and our citizens."
Plunkett, as well as other board members, including Clayton Webb, Buckhorn fire chief, kept trying to impress on the board that the 911 dispute with Keefeton Fire Department had no relation to Plunkett's performance as chair.
"Look at the duties of his job," Webb said. "He's fulfilling them on this tax board. The dispute has nothing to do with the Tax Board…absolutely nothing.
"Buckhorn hasn't paid its bill or signed the contract…why aren't y'all on me?"
Plunkett read from the bylaws the duties of the chairman, asking the board afterward if he had failed to fulfill his duties as listed in the bylaws.
Those duties, as listed in the bylaws, are:
• Preside at all regular meeting of the Fire Department Tax Board.
• Call special meetings as needed.
• Determine when a committee is needed and call for an election of committee members by representatives at any meeting.
• Act as ex-officio member of operating committees.
• Represent the Fire Department Tax Board in all actions pertaining to the Fire Department Tax Board.
• Will cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie vote on any issue.
After the debate, it was determined that the vote to remove Plunkett would be for just cause. A written vote was called for and was denied by lawyer John Tyler Hammons, citing Section 526, Paragraph 1 of Article II of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, "In all meetings of public bodies, the vote of each member must be publicly cast and recorded."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.