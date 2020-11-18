Keeling: Hospitalizations continue 'unsustainable trajectory"

Oklahoma set another new record for the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the state, a trend that has become a routine occurrence this month.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,381 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients occupied beds during the most recent survey of hospitals across the state. The agency reported 1,551 new cases on Tuesday and six additional deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 158,408 and 1,544 respectively — there were 28,807 active cases in Oklahoma.
Michele Keeling, vice president and administrator of Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, said the growing number of cases presents a challenge across the health system. She told city councilors a week ago the "ability to maintain our workforce is challenged by the number of positives in the community."
Keeling said test positivity rates of up to 25% indicate a level of community transmission that is unsustainable from both a local perspective and a health system perspective. While health care workers may not test positive, higher numbers increase the chances they could have close contact with those who have tested positive, which would require a period of quarantine and unavailability for work.
"As a state, our COVID-19 numbers are still moving in the wrong direction — hospitalizations continue on an unsustainable trajectory, and we are at a critical point," Keeling said. "We must work together to stop this surge ... If positivity rates remain high, hospitalizations will continue to increase — as will the strain on hospitals and health systems."
Doug Walton, community liaison for the Muskogee County Health Department, told city councilors on Monday staffing also has become an issue there. He described the need for skilled health care workers as "a significant problem that does not have a quick fix."
"As cases continue to increase, that is a recurring problem for frontline health care workers throughout the country and will continue to be a problem," Walton said. "On top of already having a national shortage of nurses that has been chronic and longstanding, now we are really feeling the implications of that at the health department and the hospital."
Walton said staffing shortages prevents the health department from providing coronavirus testing at previous levels due to the demand for other services such as immunizations. The COVID Tracking Project data show testing in Oklahoma began to decline toward the end of October and only began to ramp back up this past Friday.
Walton said other than "recommendations that have already been made repeatedly — for people to social distance and avoid gatherings whenever possible" — the only thing that can slow the spread of coronavirus would be an order from the government "in terms of what would be called shutting things down."
Keeling said Saint Francis Health System, which operates the hospital in Muskogee, "has been an unwavering advocate for masks throughout the pandemic."
"Please wear a mask — even when it's inconvenient," Keeling said Tuesday, after city councilors rejected a local mandate for the fifth time. "Even if you think you're safe, and even if there isn't a mandate."
