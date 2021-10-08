Keeping kids safe: More volunteers needed

A court advocacy program for children is actively seeking volunteers in Muskogee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, and McIntosh counties.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, program is in search of everyday citizens to volunteer on behalf of abused and neglected children in the four-county area served by the program.
CASA Executive Director Suzanne Hughes says that volunteers help to advocate on children’s behalf in the local court system while also becoming a reliable figure to children.
“A CASA volunteer is a caring adult who speaks on behalf of abused and neglected children,” Hughes said.
CASA advocates are independent voices for children ranging from newborn to 18 years of age. Volunteers get to know the children, their families, and their unique situations and advocate directly to the courts, providing them with firsthand knowledge and information about the child’s needs and wishes.
In our community, there are hundreds of children in the child welfare system. CASA serves many of these children, but there are children without a volunteer waiting for someone to advocate for them.
Hughes says the number of children in the court system in the area continues to rise, but the number of volunteers assisting these children has decreased.
“We are currently in need anywhere from 10-20 advocates to assist children that are currently without a CASA volunteer,” Hughes said.
No special education or experience is required to volunteer. The program welcomes individuals from all walks of life.
Become a CASA volunteer and advocate for a child who needs you. Take advantage of CASA for Children’s next online training beginning in November.
For information or to learn how to get involved, visit www.casaok.org or contact Jenny Crosby, (918) 685-1501 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.
