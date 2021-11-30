Kelley to present Native American songs, dance

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Fort Gibson resident Megan Kelley will be at the “Q” today at 4 p.m. to present Native American songs and dance. Megan has been dancing and competing since she was a young girl, and formerly held the title of Osage Tribal Princess in 2000. Megan combines her Cherokee, Osage, and Comanche heritage in her performances, which are engaging for all ages. She recently performed at “Embracing the Dawn,” the 2021 Oklahoma Arts Council Conference in Muskogee. In addition to her busy performance schedule, Megan serves as the public relations officer of the Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association (MONAA).
On Thursday, the “Q” will be busy with Christmas activities for all ages. Starting at 10 a.m., we will have materials provided by the Science Museum of Oklahoma for adults and teens to make Sugar Scrub Cubes and Bath Bombs for themselves or to give as a gift. In the afternoon, we will be serving cookies as a thank you for all of our patrons. Finally, at 4 p.m., Judy will be making a Christmas tree craft with the STEAM participants, ages 5-11.
Friday, our grab-and-go kits for “Art to Go,” a Christmas card painting craft in which all libraries of Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) will be participating will be available.
Don’t forget to come out today to see a wonderful performance, and to take advantage of all the activities we have available this week. See you soon, at the “Q!”
