Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Center executive director Patti Mitchell said it didn’t take long to see the center’s value.
“Kelly B. Todd stole my heart the instant I walked through the door,” said Mitchell, who has been with the center for six months. “I saw that we had children with critical special needs and they were involved with a therapist and they were happy. I spoke with a few parents and they explained the mission of Kelly B. Todd, how the services are provided for free to the families.”
Board President Dianne Timmons said Mitchell has a pleasing, outgoing personality.
“She has leadership skills, energy, organizational skills, and a passion to serve the children and families,” Timmons said.
Mitchell said she researched the Kelly B. Todd center’s history and mission. The center offers free physical, occupational and speech therapy for children and teens at no cost to their families.
Since Mitchell’s arrival, the center has added a special new “therapist,” a black-and-white kitten named Ace.
Sheridan Hollifield, Certified occupational therapy assistant Sheridan Holifield said Ace the Therapy Kitty provides comfort for the center’s young clients.
“Children who have trouble interacting with us, have come out of their shell and are interacting with the kitten,” Hollifield said. “They’re going to him, they’re sitting, they are attending to him. Their task attention has increased, their play skills have increased and their socialization has increased.”
She said Mitchell found the kitten on her doorstep and brought him.
“He’s been here since he was four or five weeks old,” Hollifield said, adding that Ace is very calm with the children. Children are allowed to pet and hold Ace, but must use toys to play with him.
Mitchell said the Kelly B. Todd Center is expanding its programs. She said that in the past year and a half the center added speech therapy to its existing occupational and physical therapy programs.
“The children usually need all three services,” Mitchell said. “They can come one time for their services and have all three.”
She said speech therapy includes helping the children swallow and communicate better.
The center recently got a VitalStim, which offers non-invasive therapy for people needing help swallowing. Timmons said a therapist is getting specialized and certified in using the device.
Mitchell said the center is remodeling its occupational therapy kitchen.
“We work with preteen and teen-age students on their cooking skills,” she said.
The center also got new paint and carpeting, she said.
Mitchell has owned a professional development training company called Navigation-Point, where she worked with tribes across the United States. She earned a degree in communications from University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
