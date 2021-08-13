Kelly B. Todd's Night in the Tropics to benefit children's therapy

Spending a night enjoying tropical food and beverages may help provide critical therapy for children with neuromuscular disorders.
A Night in the Tropics, benefiting the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular Center, will be Aug. 28 at the Eight Ten Ranch and Cattle Company. Tickets are $100 per person, and you must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Pre-registration must be completed online or over the phone by Aug. 25.
The center provides specialized care at no cost for patients aged 0-21 born with disorders including cerebral palsy, Down syndrome or spina bifida. Their treatments include physical, occupational and speech/swallowing/feeding therapy. The center sees over 200 children a year.
“We don’t charge families a dime for our professional services at all, so we have to meet that funding need,” Riggs said.
The dress code is Havana Nights — gala wear with a tropical twist. Organizers suggest slacks and bowling or Hawaiian shirts for men and skirts, dresses or slacks for women.
Sisserou's Caribbean Restaurant & Catering will be serving a Caribbean-style dinner, and complimentary red and white wine will be provided for attendees. Additionally, a cash bar will be available.
The Billboard-charting saxophonist Jermaine Mondaine will be playing at the event, alongside a DJ. A professional cigar-roller will be present, and cigars may be purchased. A photo booth and other entertainment also will be provided.
Original art from Tulsa-based artist Chris Mantle will be auctioned during the event, as well as original art from some children who attend the Kelly B. Todd Center.
The event will feature live auctions and drawings for vacations, whiskey tastings, dinners, jewelry and other prizes.
As precautions against COVID-19, organizers will ask for proof of vaccine and take guests’ temperatures at the door of the venue.
In year’s past, the event has raised between $40,000 and $50,000, said Kelly B. Todd Center Executive Director Sharon Riggs. Fundraising and grants make up a significant portion of the center’s budget.
David and Beverly Todd founded Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular Center in 1977. Their son, Kelly, who had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, is the center’s namesake.
If you go
WHAT: A Night in the Tropics.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
WHERE: Eight Ten Ranch & Cattle Company, 800 N. Country Club Road.
BENEFITS: Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular Center.
TICKETS: $100 per person, available online at kbtoddcpcenter.tofinoauctions.com/nightinthetropics2021 or at Kelly B. Todd Center, 1111 N. 36th St. or by phone, (918) 683-4621. Must pre-register by Aug. 25.
