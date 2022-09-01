Kendra Horn to speak here Saturday

Kendra Horn, Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate, will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Everyone is welcome. This meeting is open to all concerned citizens in the area. Horn will address the group and spend time meeting and greeting those area voters in attendance. Everyone is welcome.
Horn was born and raised in Chickasha. She is a fifth generation Oklahoman and a proud product of Oklahoma public schools. In 2018, she became the first Democratic woman to represent Oklahoma in Congress.
Throughout her life, Horn has demonstrated an exceptional ability to create connection, affect change and bring people with different backgrounds together. Her diverse career includes government relations, leadership development, law, marketing, branding, public relations and crisis communications across public and private sectors.
