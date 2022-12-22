Frigid temperatures through Saturday could dampen Muskogee Salvation Army's efforts to reach this year's Red Kettle goal.
"We're getting into some really challenging days, obviously, with this severe change in the weather," Muskogee Commander Major Art Fultz said. "And it's coming right on the tail end when we need to make a full court press to make it to our goal."
Fultz said the Salvation Army has reached about 70 percent toward its 2022 goal of $75,000.
"With three days of bell ringing remaining, it's unlikely we will meet that goal, realistically speaking," he said. "We have had a fine group of volunteers who have braved the weather and come out regularly, particularly at Hobby Lobby, to ring the bell and at other locations."
Paid bell ringers have been at some locations.
"And the numbers have dwindled significantly," Fultz said. "We are not staffing all the locations where we could possibly be ringing."
According to the AccuWeather website for Muskogee, temperatures are expected to be below freezing on Thursday, in the teens on Friday and in the mid-20s on Saturday, the final day of the campaign.
Fultz said bell ringers will only be at places where they can ring in the lobby or out of the weather.
Last week, $75,000 was raised at the Swon Brothers annual concert benefiting the Salvation Army, a record high collection. Concert-goers also donated more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food for the Salvation Army pantry.
Fultz said concert proceeds are on a different line item than the Red Kettle collection.
"We were pleasantly surprised at the rate corporate sponsors stepped up," he said.
You can help
Muskogee Salvation Army bell ringers could be at the following locations through Saturday.
• Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.
• Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass.
People also can donate online at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org. Donations will be sent to the zip code of origin.
