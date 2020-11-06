Kettle Drive and Angel Tree programs get underway

"Are you guys ready for Christmas?" Muskogee Salvation Army Capt. Teri Smith asked after a Salvation Army brass band played a holiday song Friday morning.
Muskogee Salvation Army motivated people to get ready during their annual Christmas Kettle and Angel Tree Kickoff, held Friday in front of its Family Store.
Salvation Army red kettles and bell ringers will be at Hobby Lobby and at Lowe's starting Monday, and at seven other area locations later this month.
Salvation Army Capt. Charles Smith said this year's kettle drive goal is $70,000, an increase over the $55,000 the local command sought to raise in 2019.
Charles Smith said he feels confident Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Tahlequah shoppers will help the Salvation Army reach that goal, despite potential slowing of retail traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeds from the kettle drive benefit year-round operations, including utility and rental assistance, as well as food baskets and the annual Angel Tree campaign.
Local Bank of Oklahoma President Jason Hughes donated the first $2,000 of the 2020 campaign into a red kettle.
"We have a needy population," Hughes said, adding that the spread of COVID-19 has intensified the income disparity in 2020.
Teri Smith said the Salvation Army will have several Angel Trees up this year, including at two at the Family Store, one at each Hodge auto dealership in Muskogee and one at Lotus Gold dispensary in Tahlequah.
The trees have paper ornaments featuring gift and clothing suggestions for each child, teen, veteran or "Silver Bell" nursing home resident.
She said there are nearly 300 children and teen angels this year. She said the Salvation Army also plans to help 150 veterans and nursing home residents through the program this year.
Smith said purchased items can be brought to Walmart or the Salvation Army, 700 Independence Ave., by Dec. 11. Distribution will be Dec. 15 and 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.