Kick Butts Day to be celebrated today at Bark Park

A youth led clean-up and signage installation to mark Kick Butts Day will be held at 4 p.m. today at the Coody Creek Bark Park, 1109 S. Second St.
In late March 2020, teen representatives with the Muskogee CAN Youth Coalition through the Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee were present when Mayor Marlon Coleman and the city council declared through a proclamation that April 1 officially Kick Butts Day in Muskogee.
The Muskogee CAN Youth Coalition through the Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee in partnership with Muskogee Parks & Recreation, will be doing another take action project in the form of having signage posted at the Coody Creek Bark Park, reminding the public that it is important for youth, as well as pets, be kept safe from tobacco.
The Muskogee CAN Youth Coalition was established in fall 2020 in partnership with the Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
