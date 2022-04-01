Kick Butts Day to be celebrated today at Bark Park

Larry Wayne Nelson born September 18, 1947 passed on March 23, 2022 in Muskogee, Ok. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Council Hill Cemetery. A graveside service will be held from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM on 2022-04-02 at Council Hill Cemetery, Council H…