Kids' Space faces challenges thanks to COVID-19

COVID-19 has left Kids' Space facing a number of issues, said Director Haley Poffel. The pandemic has impacted everything from the facility's ability to perform forensic exams and interviews, their funding, and the families they serve.
"We're a nonprofit, and donors are key to what we do. We have a fundraiser every May, and we won't be having that," Poffel said. "We're hoping to be able to do it in September, but that's fundraising we count on in May that we won't have."
In response to these issues Kids' Space, Muskogee County Child Advocacy Center, has made changes to scheduling and workflow to limit potential exposure, Poffel said. The group is also hosting a virtual fundraiser through their Facebook page beginning May 1.
However, the most unnerving change has been a steep drop in approved referrals to the Oklahoma Child Abuse hotline, Poffel said. Instead of less child abuse, the drop more likely means that abuse is less visible, she said.
"The state of Oklahoma receives anywhere from 160 to 170 referrals to the hotline a day. Right now they're receiving 60 to 70," Poffel said. "The reason referrals are down is that kids are quarantined home. What we're really worried about is that once we're past this crisis phase and the world reopens, we are kind of preparing for the inevitable storm that will come."
Evidence of such a storm occurred the day after Easter, when approved referrals spiked to 193, Poffel said.
"Nobody can say why that was for certain, but we think families may have been more lax with the quarantine, and maybe friends or neighbors saw more of these kids," Poffel said.
In the meantime, the office has remained open to interviews and exams, though that required creative thinking regarding staff and employee safety, Poffel said.
"Some of the things that we've done: really paying attention to the flow of the schedule so we have under 10 people in the building at a time, so we're serving one client family at a time," Poffel said. "We have four different waiting rooms for families, so what we do is we rotate waiting rooms. Once a client family leaves we close that off and move to a different waiting room for three hours, then we come in and sterilize that waiting room."
Poffel also wanted to ensure the office was open for client families who may need help in other ways, she said.
"I know our families are already struggling. They live kind of on the fringes financially. A lot of them work in food service or minimum wage positions and I know with what's going on that they're going to be much more vulnerable than they already were," Poffel said. "One of the reasons I felt so strongly about keeping a presence in the office was making sure there was someone to call, someone there to talk to. We provided some assistance to one family who was laid off. And I know we're going to see more of that, and I was actually surprised that was the first."
Kids' Space's services remained crucial so that law enforcement and child welfare could do their jobs, Poffel said.
"The changes we've had to make so we can stay open and serve clients," Poffel said. "Child abuse doesn't stop because of a pandemic. Our partners are still out there in the trenches making sure kids are safe and making sure those who hurt kids are held accountable."
