McALESTER — Oklahoma executed Scott Eizember at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Eizember, 61, was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2003 murders of Patsy Cantrell, 70, and her husband, A.J. Cantrell, 76, in their Creek County residence.
Court records state Eizember broke into the couple’s home to wait for an ex-girlfriend and the Cantrells unexpectedly returned home. Eizember beat the man unconscious before dragging the Cantrells' bodies and their dog, Candy, into a bathroom where A.J. Cantrell died. Eizember then shot his ex-girlfriend’s son and beat her mother at a nearby residence before leading law enforcement on a 37-day manhunt before he was captured in Texas.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
