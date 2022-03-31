Two convicted killers and a convicted rapist are being considered in April for parole, according to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's docket.
• Patricia Evonne Rucker, 52, was convicted in Muskogee County in 1994 for shooting Melva Maxey in 1994.
• Robert J. Grass, 40, was convicted in Cherokee County in 1997 for killing his sister.
• Robin J. Harris, 56, was convicted in Muskogee County in 1994 of 34 counts of first-degree rape and forcible sodomy.
Rucker, armed with a .22-caliber pistol, killed Maxey on July 2, 1994, in an apartment the two shared.
After turning herself in, Rucker told police she and some friends had been drinking and smoking crack before the shooting.
Rucker said she and Maxey had been in an argument and were wrestling over a gun when they fell across the bed and the gun went off.
Maxey’s daughter, Danisha Joseph, testified Rucker was arguing with Maxey and asking for money before shooting Maxey in the head. Joseph testified Rucker pulled the trigger three times — the first two clicks were empty chambers. On the third time, Maxey, 29, was shot in the temple.
Rucker is serving her sentence at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.
Grass began serving his life sentence in August 1999 for the slaying of his sister, Sherrie Daniel Boyd. Grass was convicted of the November 1997 death of Boyd, 29, a Hulbert resident. Grass was 16 at the time of his arrest. Cherokee County prosecutors speculated that he killed Boyd after the two argued over Grass’ grades in school. Boyd had been reported missing, and her body was found two days later in a wooded area about 100 yards from her home. A sledgehammer was found near the body.
Grass is serving his sentence at Lexington Correctional Center in Lexington.
Harris began serving a life sentence in 1994 after being convicted of 34 counts of first-degree rape and 20 years for a forcible sodomy conviction. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, had been sexually abused by Harris for three years. The girl's mother discovered the abuse after the girl became pregnant with Harris' child.
Harris is serving his sentence at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.
The board will be meeting April 11-13 at the Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City and will be available online via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.