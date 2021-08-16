Kingfisher woman dies in single-vehicle crash

A Kingfisher woman died after crashing the vehicle she was driving on U.S. 69 just north of Texanna Road, approximately 5 miles north of Eufaula in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Celia Bernard, 65, was taken to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, where she died, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 10:05 p.m. Saturday. Bernard was driving a 2006 GMC 2500 northbound on U.S. 69 when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and rolled over. Bernard was ejected through the passenger side window. She was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
