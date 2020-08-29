Midday sun beats down on Ann Kinser as she mows a neighbor's yard.
"I always mow in the heat of the day," she said. "When you have that many lawns to mow, it doesn't get cool. Heat doesn't bother me, it's when it gets cold that I don't like."
Kinser, 69, had been on and off that riding mower since 8 that morning. At 1 p.m. Friday, she had three more yards to mow.
"I break for lunch, that's when I hydrate," she said.
She said she mows 16 neighbors' yards each week, usually concentrating most of her work in one day. She figured that over the past eight years, she put 3,000 hours and an uncountable number of miles on her used Craftsman LT1000 mower.
Kinser said she started mowing because she wanted to help her neighborhood look good.
"We have a lot of seniors who cannot afford to have their lawns taken care of, or who cannot take care of their lawns themselves," she said. "When I find out we've got one of those, I just go up and introduce myself, saying 'I would be happy to mow your yard for free just as a Christian action. They usually let me."
Neighbor James Houston called Kinser "just an all around very good lady."
"She mows my lawn and helps with my flowers," said Houston, who is blind.
Kinser said she feels free riding the mower.
"I am not a 'homemaker.' I have to be outside," she said. "You can only do so much in the house."
However, she finds plenty of indoor ways to help people in need.
"Any neighbors that are ill or have babies, I always see they have their meals, especially with our church," she said, adding that she also has cooked for Meals on Wheels.
"I just love serving people, helping and doing whatever I can," she said. "That's a feeling I can't buy."
Kinser belongs to Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, which she said is like Muskogee Bedouin Shrine. She said she helps her husband, Bedouin Shriner Jim Kinser transport children to Shrine hospitals.
"This makes it flexible for me," she said. "I can mow when I want to and we can take the kids to the hospital when we need to."
Ann Kinser, who attends the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said her faith is the foundation of her life.
"It's the Gospel of Jesus Christ, it's what he preached, it's what he wants us to do," she said. "There is just something about knowing I'm doing the Lord's work that gives me fulfillment."
The retired home health care worker said she plans to keep helping others.
"People have told me, because of my health condition, I really need to slow down," she said. "But, you know, anything that coasts goes downhill and eventually stops running. So you have to keep going, and I have no intention of slowing down."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.