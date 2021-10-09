Rhonda Knox and Lynda Vernon will be ministering at Muskogee Revival Center, 327 East Side Blvd. at 10 a.m. Sunday. Rhonda Knox and her husband, David, Pastor Grove Christian Center, Grove. Information: (918) 441-0945.
Knox, Vernon to minister Sunday
- Submitted by Brenda Sokolis
