Shawn Kuykendall will return to Hilldale Board of Education after defeating challenger Kelli B. Wood for Office 3.
According to unofficial results from the Muskogee County Election Board, Kuykendall, a letter carrier, received 248 votes or 66.67 percent of votes cast. Wood, a tax preparer and church children's pastor, received 124 votes (33.33 percent).
Kuykendall said he's excited about winning. He served one term on the Hilldale School board before moving out of his ward in 2014.
"I'm really appreciative of people getting out and voting," Kuykendall said Tuesday night. "I got out and went door to door and talked to people face to face. I think that matters."
He said his first priority on the board is to "figure out a way to take care of the teachers and support personnel."
Mark Walters defeated incumbent Scott Chambers for Office 3, Indian Capital Technology Center Board of Education. Walters, who called for an increase in construction trades classes, received 4,156 votes (51.79 percent). Chambers received 3,868 votes (48.21).
Two town trustee elections in Muskogee County could be decided by recounts or by the Muskogee County Election Board.
The Oktaha Board of Trustees Office 2 race ended in a 50/50 split, with Nathan Reheard and Arla Stout each receiving 13 votes.
Lloyd Paul Hays and Cristy Catron split the top two votes for an unexpired term for Porum Board of Trustees. Hays and Catron each received 16 votes (39.02 percent). Martha Long received six votes (14.63). Gayla Barnes received three votes (7.32).
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said results will not be made official until Friday and candidates can seek a recount. Beach said if no one seeks a recount, the County Election Board could draw a name.
In other elections:
• In Eufaula, a $1 million bond issue to fund more secure school buildings passed with 291 yes votes (65.39 percent). No votes totaled 154 (34.61). The bond issue was for more secure entrances on the high school campus, more secure entrances at the elementary and middle school, a pick-up and drop-off lane at the elementary and middle school and new visitors' bleachers at the football stadium.
• Also in Eufaula, Deserea Crawley won Eufaula Board of Education Office 2. Crawley received 317 votes (73.55 percent). Joshua Hunter received 114 votes (26.45).
• Janette Tiganelli Davis won Eufaula Board of Education Office 4, an unexpired term. Challenger Johnny Culbreath said he had pulled out of the race, but did complete all the paperwork before ballots were printed. Davis received 261 votes (60.7 percent). Culbreath received 169 votes (39.3).
• Josh Cummings won Eufaula City Council Ward 1. Cummings received 142 votes (66.36 percent). Steven Wayne Lambert received 72 votes (33.64).
• Wagoner voters elected a new mayor, Dalton Self. Self received 765 votes, or 49.84 percent of the vote in a three-person race. Incumbent A.J. Jones received 406 votes (26.45). Nathan Rojas received 364 votes (23.71).
• Wagoner Chief of Police, Bob Haley was reelected to another term. Haley received 895 votes (58.34 percent). Chris Fogleman received 639 votes (41.66).
• Rhonda K. Hash was elected Wagoner City Clerk. Hash received 1,018 votes (68.28 percent). Catherine Rucker received 473 votes (31.72).
• Jimmy Butler won Wagoner City Council, Ward 1. Butler received 852 votes, (56.72 percent). Michael R. Scroggins received 650 votes (43.28).
• Anthony Wagoner won Wagoner City Council, Ward 2. Wagoner Received 845 votes (56.33 percent); Ciera Lewis, 655 votes (43.67).
• Brenda Scroggins Lenard won Wagoner City Council Ward 3, defeating two opponents. Scroggins Lenard received 642 votes (42.89 percent). Joshua B. Bogle received 601 votes (40.15). Jason Timmons received 254 votes (16.97).
• Kevin Higginbottom won Wagoner City Council Ward 4. Higginbottom received 585 votes (39.21 percent). Roger Schilling received 520 votes (34.85) and Monica Flores received 387 votes (25.94). There is no runoff.
• Michael Key won Checotah City Council Ward 1. Key received 182 votes (45.61 percent). Janice Rogers received 153 votes (38.35). Will Fairchild received 51 votes (12.78). Roger Myers received 13 votes (3.26). There is no runoff.
• Joey Marion won Checotah City Council Ward 3 with 155 votes, (38.75 percent). Mark McCullough received 98 votes (24.5 percent). Delaina Durrett Stevens received 94 votes (23.5 percent). Jerri Reaves received 53 votes (13.25). There is no runoff.
• Jay Hayes won Checotah City Council Ward 4. Hayes received 187 votes (47.22 percent). Christopher Robison received 108 votes (27.27). Leah A. Todd received 70 votes (17.68). Jewett Nelson received 31 votes (7.83).
• Will Duvall won the Office 3 seat for Midway Board of Education. Duvall received 84 votes (64.12 percent). Ross Kellner received 47 votes (35.88).
• John Laymon and Eric Hutchins were elected to Braggs Board of Trustees. Laymon received 26 votes (57.78 percent). Hutchins received 13 votes (28.89). Lisa Tyler received six votes (13.33).
• Douglas Fultz won Haskell Board of Trustees Office 1. Fultz received 63 votes, (55.75 percent). Bruce McQuay received 50 votes (44.25).
• Corrie L. Buchanan won Haskell Board of Education Office 3. Buchanan received 180 votes (60 percent). John Dillingham received 120 votes (40).
• Tony LaBounty, Jeanette M. Sicz and Roger A. Thomason won seats on Warner Board of Trustees. LaBounty received 54 votes (39.42 percent). Thomason received 32 votes (23.36). Sicz received 29 votes (21.17). A fourth candidate, Barbara M. Watson, received 22 votes (16.06).
• Elsie Ceasar and Keith Titsworth were elected to Taft Board of Trustees. Ceasar received 22 votes (34.38 percent). Titsworth received 26 votes (40.62). Vernon E. Curl received 16 votes (25).
• Justin Lemons, Bradley A. Mathews, Dale Stephenson won seats on Okay Board of Trustees. Stephenson won 69 votes (30.8). Lemons received 62 votes (27.68 percent). Matthews received 52 votes (23.21). Rhonda Thornburg received 28 votes, (12.5) and Jerry O'Bannon received 13 votes (5.8).
