Labor Day closings

The following is a list of businesses and offices that will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Federal, state and city offices, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5, and Muskogee City Hall.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed Monday.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed Monday.
During this time, residential and commercial trash pickup will not be available. Due to this closure, pickup will be delayed one day behind regular schedule, resuming Tuesday through Saturday.
The Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed Monday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows are closed Monday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Monday.
