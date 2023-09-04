SEQUOYAH BAY STATE PARK — Aliya, Adlee and Aspen of Fort Gibson savored the choppy waves at Fort Gibson Lake Monday morning, beckoning their labradoodle, Cinch, to join them.
Their grandmother, LaDonna Acree said the family had been camping at the lake for the past couple of weeks, and Labor Day likely won't be their last visit this year.
"It depends on the weather, this is Oklahoma," Acree said, adding that they come to the lake every few weeks.
Several of those who spent Labor Day at Sequoyah Bay said they plan to come back again this year.
Gary Crafton of Muskogee said his family comes to the lake often.
"It's a really nice park," he said. "We've come out here for years. Usually on Labor Day, there'd be hundreds of people camping out here. Memorial Day, Labor Day, you could hardly find a parking spot. I don't know, ever since COVID, kind of died out."
Crafton joined his daughters Caressa, 13, and Janae, 14, as they walked their dog Baby Girl, by the lake shore. Baby Girl lapped at the waves then ran back.
"Sometimes she'll get in the water, sometimes she won't," he said.
Others might not head for the lake again this year.
Tony Davila of Tulsa, said he and his party of 16 spent the weekend at the lake and enjoyed a bonfire Saturday night. He said Labor Day likely would be their last visit this year.
His wife, Claudia Davila, said they spent the weekend barbecuing, swimming and playing ball.
"Saturday was really nice, and Sunday was really nice," she said.
They spent Monday morning taking down their tents.
"The winds are a little strong, so it's not even letting the tents stay up," Claudia Davila said. "We thought we would put everything away, so we're not stressing about it. But we're still going to enjoy it a little longer. "
At another campground, two Tulsa families, totaling 12 people, camped together over Labor Day weekend.
Junior Aguilar, 16, said they usually come out twice a year.
"We swim, spend time with the family," he said, adding that Labor Day might be their last visit of the year.
Several in the Aguilar family spent Monday morning sleeping late, or lounging around the picnic tables. Some youngsters got into a tug-o-war. Jackie Aguilar, 14, scrambled eggs to be cooked over propane while another in the party cooked sausage over the grill.
A Broken Arrow man, who wanted to be known as "Carrot," set up three fishing poles by the lake. Using chicken bait, he cast the lines far into the water, then set the rods into holders, braced by big rocks. He said he can catch turtles and catfish with the bait.
Carrot said he enjoys coming to the lake with his family and doesn't think Labor Day marks the last time to enjoy the lake.
"Remember what the Good Lord says, you never know," he said.
