The Oklahoma Blood Institute faces an emergency blood shortage and is issuing an urgent call for donors of all blood types. A rare ice storm that affected much of the service area and caused additional closures and cancellations added to the already taxing problem of continuous blood drive cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on the blood supply for months, but this unseasonable inclement weather was the real catalyst for a blood emergency. The life-saving stock of blood has reached a less than one-day supply. Typically, your Blood Institute maintains a three- to five-day supply for local hospitals.
It takes nearly 1,200 donors A DAY to meet the blood needs of patients in our regional hospitals. Give back to your community in a way that only you can, by giving blood. As part of the Lake Area United Way Days of Caring, OBI will set up four community blood drives on Nov. 5.
• Connors State College - Port
10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• Connors State College - Warner, Student Lounge10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• Advantage Control (Private Drive)
• American Legion Post #20 Fort Gibson1-6 p.m.
• Tahlequah High School, Performing Arts Center Lobby1-6 p.m.
All donations for donors 18+ will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.