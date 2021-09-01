Lake Area United Way’s Day of Caring set for Sept. 24

Lake Area United Way is kicking off the annual Day of Caring campaign on Sept. 24. Registration is open for both volunteer teams and agency projects in Cherokee and Muskogee counties.
According to Lake Area United Way, the two main objectives of Day of Caring are to provide nonprofit agencies with an opportunity to complete projects that they otherwise could not afford to do, and to involve volunteers in first-hand experience with area charities.
“The Day of Caring is a great tradition for many reasons, one of those being that it allows the community to come together. Each year more people want to give back to our community. It is the most rewarding part of this entire event, because giving changes everything.”
Teams of individuals in Muskogee and Cherokee counties who want to make a difference in their local community are needed to complete projects submitted by nonprofit agencies. Teams may be formed from individuals at local businesses, associations, service groups and other nonprofits. This year, in order to keep agencies and community members safe, they are limiting the size of the teams to six members or fewer. Skill level varies.
The registration deadline is Sept. 15. For information or to register a team, visit www.lakeareaunitedway.org or call the LAUW office (918) 682-1364.
