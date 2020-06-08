Lake Eufaula Association plans Family Fun Day, Golden Eagle Poker Run

Connie Morris has reason to think the Golden Eagle Poker Run and Family Fun Day will be successful this year in Eufaula.
Even with limitations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris, the executive director of the Lake Eufaula Association, looks forward to the June 12-13 event.
"People are ready to get out and have some fun," Morris said. "I think it's going to be really good this year if the Memorial Day at the lake is any indication. It was the busiest I've seen it in several years. The lake was full of people, and the traffic (on May 22) was bumper to bumper. It was probably the biggest we've had for Memorial Day in years."
The Golden Eagle Poker Run goes into its 21st year on June 13, while the Family Fun Day on June 12 has been modified in its second year. The fun day has been changed to a Friday-only event after being held for two days in 2019.
"We didn't know how much we were going to be opened up as a state," Morris said. "It's going to be a similar event, but just not as big."
Morris started the fun day last year.
"We wanted another draw for the lake area and give people something to do on Friday and Saturday," she said. "It's another tourism event to draw people. It's our job to draw people to Lake Eufaula."
Previously called the Lake Lifestyle Show, the fun day is 3-11 p.m. at Xtreme Ampitheater, 400 Lakeshore Drive. Activities will include a bouncy house, water slide, food truck and a concert with the Broken Arrow band, The Agenda, performing in a concert that starts at 7 p.m.
The Poker Run, the longest continuous event at Lake Eufuala, will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"All of the marinas will be open," Morris said. "The run will finish at Eufaula Cove Marina, and the top five hands will win cash. We'll have a mystery card, and the winner of that gets $100 immediately.
"How much money that will be won is based on the number of entries we have. We had 150 last year because of the flooding. We've had 300 in the past. Our goal is to get 500."
Morris anticipates June 12-13 on her calendar.
"I think it's going to be a a lot of fun," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Family Fun Day and Golden Eagle Poker Run.
WHEN: Family Fun Day is 3-11 p.m. June 12; Poker Run is 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 13.
WHERE: Xtreme RF Ampitheater and Eufaula Cove Marina, 400 Lakeshore Drive.
ADMISSION: Family Fun Day is free. Poker run is $200 for five cards and $225 for six cards.
INFORMATION: www.visitlakeeufuala.com or (918) 689-7751.
