Friends of Lake Eufaula State Park is trying to recruit young anglers for its annual Labor Day event.
The Frisbie Annual Youth Fishing Derby is set for Monday and will be at the pond on the south end of the park.
Penny Stephenson with Friends of Lake Eufaula State Park was unsure how many years the park has hosted this event.
“Oh gosh, it’s been years and years,” she said. “We have one guy who comes every year, and he said his parents brought him when he was a kid. So I would say that’s about 30 years.”
The event is free to children 12 and under. Parents can help the kids but only when it comes to baiting the hook and unhooking the fish.
“Only live bait can be used,” Stephenson said. “This is also a catch-and-release event. They will mostly be catching perch. There might be some bass and trout, but most will be perch.”
There will be door prizes and goodie bags for each participant.
“We have a trophy for the most fish caught,” Stephenson said. “There is also a trophy for the best sportsmanship.”
She also said each fish caught must be accounted for.
“Whenever they register, we write their names down,” Stephenson said. “When they bring a fish up, we measure it and write it on their name. That’s how we decide who gets the trophy.”
Stephenson said that all the kids will not be competing against each other.
“We have three different classes,” she said. “We have for ages 4-under, from 5-8 and from 9-12.”
Stephenson said no one will go home empty handed.
“Everybody gets a prize,” she said. “We give tickets out whenever they register. After we give the trophies out, we have prizes — we draw their tickets and each kid gets to go up and pick out a prize — every kid gets something.”
