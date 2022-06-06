Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.