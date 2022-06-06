A handful of northeastern Oklahoma landowners petitioned state courts in two counties for injunctive relief and damages for alleged injuries caused by poultry integrators and growers.
Plaintiffs who filed four lawsuits — three in Adair County and one in Delaware County — seek relief based on four legal theories. They allege defendants operate their businesses in a negligent manner, and their business activities constitute trespass and nuisance.
Named defendants in Adair County lawsuits include four poultry integrators: Tyson Foods Inc., Tyson Poultry Inc., Tyson Chicken Inc., and Simmons Foods. Defendants also include seven individuals and three limited liability companies that "conduct business in Oklahoma" with the integrators, each other or both.
Defendants named in the Delaware County lawsuit include integrator Simmons Foods, and five individuals and an Oklahoma corporation that conduct business with the poultry integrator. Defendants have yet to file answers in response petitions.
David P. Page, a lawyer with Environmental Energy & Natural Resources Advocates in Tulsa, said the defendants conduct business in a manner that fills the air with poultry wastes and contaminates surface and groundwater. He said lawsuits were filed because state regulatory agencies with oversight authority "refuse to enforce existing laws."
"These are factories — they're industrial facilities that are not regulated," Page said during a recent telephone interview. "They use our ... pastures, groundwater, river beds and lake beds as their waste disposal sites, and they pay nothing — their business model is to pollute the air and water without any controls."
Page said the lawsuits filed May 26 differ from a 2005 civil lawsuit filed by the state against about a dozen poultry companies. The state sought relief available pursuant to federal environmental laws that regulate the disposal of solid and hazardous wastes.
Adair and Delaware counties' property owners, he said, seek relief based upon state laws that prohibit personal trespass and nuisances that potentially impact plaintiffs' neighbors and others.
"When you pollute water and air, it affects ... everybody who relies on groundwater contaminated by those business activities or ... wherever the wind blows," Page said. "Mold grows on their houses ..., there's chicken mites — it's like a biblical, Old Testament plague, living next to the factory farms."
