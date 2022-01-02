Lane closures at I-40 and US-69 interchange begin Monday

East and westbound Interstate 40 and north and southbound U.S. 69 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane at the I-40 and U.S. 69 interchange (mile marker 264) near Checotah in McIntosh County beginning Monday and continuing through spring for a pavement rehabilitation project.
Motorists can expect various lane closures and intermittent daytime I-40 and U.S. 69 ramp closures during construction. When ramps are closed, traffic will be detoured to Oklahoma 266 and U.S. 69 Business in Checotah. Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time in the work zone.
The $6.3 million contract for this work was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Interstate Improvements Inc., of Faribault, Minnesota.
