United States Sen. James Lankford said opinions on former President Donald Trump’s legal issues are going to differ.
“I don’t know of anyone who hasn’t already made up their mind on Donald Trump,” Lankford, R-OK, said Wednesday while attending the ribbon cutting of the new NEO Health facility on North York Street.
“It doesn’t matter if he has 15 more indictments, they’ll support him no matter what, and if he’s cleared on all three of the current indictments he’s already under, there’s already people that have decided on it.”
Lankford also said he believes people are becoming jaded on the entire happening.
“They’re feeling like this is political,” he said. “If you read the 45-page indictment, it reads like a political document, and that’s what frustrated me when I saw it. We’ve got to have a respectable Department of Justice, FBI to trust — all those things — because we ask them to do hard things as a nation; to do REALLY hard things.
“It can’t smack of a political operation — whether it’s Hunter Biden or President Trump, or whoever it may be or whatever it may be — we need a good, functioning solid trustworthy Department of Justice. That’s the cornerstone of our republic, ‘equal justice under the law.’
“If people feel like that’s not happening now, that’s not good for us in the long term.”
When asked should there be some congressional involvement, i.e. House and Senate Judiciary committees, Lankford pointed out some congressional leaders are trying to influence the outcome.
“The Judiciary committees won’t have a role in any of the trials at all,” he said. “But what Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is doing in the Senate Judiciary is to say let’s study increasing the number on the Supreme Court, let’s study ethics of Supreme Court leaders — they’re undercutting the judiciary the same way.
“You hear people say ‘Those Republicans are out there, they’re undercutting the Department of Justice in conversations about the FBI.’ The Democrats are doing that in the Judiciary Committee right now saying we won’t challenge the ethics of the Supreme Court. As a nation, we need to have a baseline of justice to know that you can get justice in country that’s consistent.”
Lankford thanked the gathered crowd of NEO Board members, facility providers and area dignitaries for the service they provide.
“Y’all are not seeing policy, y’all are seeing people and that’s an enormous difference,” he said. “So from me as just one of us, thank you for the way that you’re giving your time and life to people that are in great need and have great vulnerability and just want to get access to health care.”
