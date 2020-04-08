A $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package carved out assistance for municipalities and counties in large metropolitan areas hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic but makes no mention of cities of more moderate size and in rural areas.
“It sounds like Muskogee and other similarly situated cities don’t have money to assist in our recovery efforts directly through that program,” City Manager Mike Miller said about the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
His comment was made during a conference call with U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who fielded questions from Miller and other city leaders about the federal government’s response to the global pandemic. Lankford said while the so-called CARES Act makes no specific mention to smaller municipalities, the law passed “just 10 days ago” does provide relief for cities like Muskogee.
“The state will be allocated $1.25 billion for actual expenses related to COVID-19 response,” Lankford said. “The state will have the responsibility to gather some of those receipts and get out the details.”
Lankford said the quick passage and rollout of the relief package, which includes a panoply of programs intended to keep workers and businesses afloat as they weather the fallout from a novel coronavirus, has been rough. COVID-19 has sickened nearly 400,000 in the United States since Jan. 22 and killed about 14,000.
“As interesting as it may seem, the state hasn’t even received what they need from the federal government,” Lankford said about the $150 billion aid package for state, local and tribal governments. “They are trying to get that out this week to all the states — by April 24 that money should be released to the states to go through the process and see what it will take to get reimbursements.”
Miller said the city has spent about $16,000 from its emergency reserves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic since an emergency resolution was adopted March 19 — 13 days after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the first known case of COVID-19 in the state. He said most of that money has been spent purchasing personal protective equipment, such as masks, mask covers, disinfectants and other equipment.
Since March 6, the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Oklahoma increased to 1,524 by Wednesday, with 79 resulting in death. Epidemiologists project the transmission rate in Oklahoma will peak during the fourth week of April.
Lankford said one reason for the bumpy start of getting relief funds to state and local governments was the focus in Congress to deliver relief to individuals and small businesses through the Small Business Administration 7(a) lending program designed to protect employees whose earnings are at risk due to forced closures of businesses due to COVID-19. As those wrinkles are worked out, he said, states, municipalities and tribal governments will see the funds they need to reimburse costs directly related to COVID-19 response efforts.
