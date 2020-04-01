OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Office of Senator James Lankford (R-OK) announced that Lankford will host a telephone town hall on Thursday to discuss and answer questions from Oklahomans on the ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus and the ongoing implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The call will take place at 1:30 p.m.
Participants are randomly selected for each call. Oklahomans who wish to participate in the call can sign-up here.
