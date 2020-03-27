Small business owners who keep employees on their payrolls during the coming months could find relief in a loan-to-grant provision included in the $2.2 trillion economic relief package delivered by Congress and signed Friday by the president.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford said during a conference call Friday morning with Oklahoma journalists the small businesses and nonprofits will have access to $367 billion through the Small Business Administration 7(a) lending program. Loans of up to $10 million used for payroll, utilities or lease payments will be converted to grants if employees remain on the employer's payroll through June 30.
"We know a lot of small businesses around the country have people in the process of laying people off, where their company is closed down," Lankford said. "Instead of pushing all those individuals into the unemployment insurance system ..., we're providing a loan so every small business will be able to cover their payroll, but that loan will be forgiven if they don't lay people off."
The state's junior senator said the loans will be available to companies that have 500 or fewer employees. The Paycheck Protection Program will be available to companies organized as 501(c)(3) nonprofits, sole proprietorships, independent contractors and so-called "gig-economy" workers.
Lankford said the SBA 7(a) lending program was seen as a convenient way to administer the PPP provisions of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) because the infrastructure already exists at local lenders across the nation. He said the intent of the loan-to-grant program is to reduce some of the strain on the employment security system anticipated from mass layoffs by larger employers in sectors hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small business owners who want to take advantage of this provision will be required to verify they have the same number of employees on June 30 as they did on Feb. 15. Lankford said qualifying businesses that might have already sent workers home should call those workers back to work and then apply for the SBA 7(a) loan, the applications for which he expects to be ready by April 3 if not earlier.
