Lankford staffer appointed deputy director at port

Timing and opportunity motivated Jeff Underwood's decision to chart a new career course.
Familiar to many folk across northeast Oklahoma as U.S. Sen. James Lankford's field representative, Underwood traded in that hat on Nov. 5 for a new one and began his new job Monday as deputy director at the Port of Muskogee.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said Underwood's focus will be industrial development. She said Underwood has the "experience and skills that will assist our industrial development efforts greatly."
"Having the opportunity to work with him this week and watching him interact with manufacturers and regional partners, I'm confident I made the right decision," Scott said. "Jeff is an incredible asset to our team and the Muskogee community."
Underwood said he developed an interest in the port while working with port officials on federal legislation and policy issues that would have an impact on its operations. He said he is "grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the team at the Muskogee City-County Port Authority as deputy director."
"Two things I know: the importance of the navigation system cannot be overstated, and Muskogee has some of the best manufacturers in Oklahoma," Underwood said. "It's my honor to work with this team on their behalf."
Underwood earned a Bachelor's of Finance from Missouri State University at Springfield, Missouri, and then launched his professional career as a real estate adviser. He later accepted a job as an insurance adjuster before joining Lankford's staff.
During his time as a Senate staffer, Underwood became familiar with the port's operations and established relationships with port personnel and local manufacturers. The deputy director's job, he said, was a "great opportunity" presented at "the right time."
"This is an opportunity to focus my time, my energy and my skills for the good of the port and for the good of the city and county of Muskogee," Underwood said. "That's my goal, that's my focus: to be part of a great team that's being assembled here."
Underwood said he plans to build upon relationships he established as Lankford's field representative to help local manufacturers meet "the challenges they face and help them try to find solutions." He said that starts by listening to their concerns and responding appropriately.
