Whether it was serendipity, hard work, good business sense or a combination of all those, one thing is clear: Love Bottling Co. found a recipe for success as it evolved during its first 100 years in the soft drink industry and appears ready to thrive as it heads into its second century.
The family-owned bottling company, which survived decades of consolidation and remains one of only about 50 independent Coca-Cola Co. bottling partners in the nation, got started in 1919. His grandfather, K.C. (Kit Carson) Love and his brother saw an opportunity in the carbonated beverage business after Congress passed the Volstead Act.
Chief Executive Officer and President Barry Love said his grandfather and great uncle were in their late teens and looking for opportunities "when prohibition came along in 1919." It was then, he said, when the duo realized how popular these carbonated soft drinks might become, so they bought a bottling machine, set up shop in Eufaula, and "gave it a whirl."
"They were working 16 to 18 hours a day because that's what it took," Love said about his grandfather and great uncle. "They would bottle at night, put it on a truck to deliver it and then brought back all the empties to wash them and fill them up for the next day's deliveries."
Love Bottling secured the Coca-Cola Co. franchise at Quinton and the Dr. Pepper franchise at Muskogee, where it moved in 1926 to set up shop and expand its reach across eastern Oklahoma. It marketed 10 of its own flavors as K.C. Beverages and reportedly had five staple flavors: Orange, Grape, Strawberry, Root Beer and Juicy Fruit sodas.
The company continued to grow after the move, with two bottling plants in downtown Muskogee and a distribution area that now includes 13 counties. The company eventually built its plant near South 24th Street and Peak Boulevard, where it has operated since 1982.
Love took the reins of the company in 1988 following the death of his father, who led the company forward as representative of the family's second-generation. He had worked in the family's bottling business off and on throughout his life, but his succession into his present role as the third-generation leader was unexpected.
"You know, it was just one of those deals — I was just the last person standing," Love said, noting the advanced age of his grandparents when his father, K.C. "Bill" Love Jr., died, and the impact his death had on them. "I wasn't sure what to do — I had aspirations of being a musician and was trained in classical music — this is kind of an orchestra in itself, so I guess they've got me to write the music."
Love, who was in his early 30s when he stepped in as president, took the reins during an era of consolidation, and Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper were looking toward "bigger production and bigger franchises." The independent bottler fended off larger companies that had eyes on the family's operations and outlasted its local competitors and a lot of other independent bottlers.
During the past 30-plus years, love said the company has quintupled its growth by reinvesting in the company — in its fleet of vehicles, the bottling facility, the ever evolving technology, and its employees. Love also carried on his grandfather's philanthropic legacy of "giving back to the community."
James Gulley, vice president of operations, said he is proud to be part of a company. Love Bottling Co., he said, is one of the first places people turn to when they are looking for support of a civic project.
"We're part of the fabric of Muskogee," Gulley said, citing the company's support for the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, The Salvation Army and other civic organizations. "I've always thought that was so cool that I would work for a company that's so involved in the community and gives back. I'm so proud of the fact that he's willing to always support everything that goes on."
Love credited his grandfather for the company's goodwill, saying that's "part of the deal — or it should be."
"I think that is what nature and the world should be about," Love said. "Give and receive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.