Late Muskogee dentist honored for World War I heroics

Longtime dentist Dr. Ted Hine recalled how proud he felt when his father was inducted into the 35th Infantry Hall of Fame.
"He saved so many people's lives," Hine said.
Capt. Dr. Otto L.H. Hine, a pioneer Muskogee dentist, was credited with saving 94 patients while serving in the infantry's medical detachment in World War I. He received the Distinguished Service Cross.
Ted Hine and two of his children, Dr. Craig Hine and Kim Hine, attended the induction ceremony Oct. 9 in Kansas City, Kansas. He said his father was inducted in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed a year out of concern for COVID-19.
"What went through my head was that I think he would have been very honored, but rather surprised," Ted Hine said. "Because I was a medic in World War II and I think Dad would have thought he just did what he was supposed to do to care for his patients. I don't think he would have thought of anything extraordinary."
Otto Hine received the Distinguished Service Cross for serving during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive of World War I while with the Medical Detachment, 139th Infantry Regiment, 35th Infantry Division, according to a 35th Infantry Division Facebook Post.
"They needed medics so bad, because they were having so many casualties," Ted Hine said.
The post said Otto Hine already had a dental practice in Muskogee when he volunteered to serve in 1917. He was assigned to the dental reserves. While a first lieutenant, was sent to France to serve hospitals in the trenches.
According to information presented at the induction, the 139th Infantry was taking heavy enemy fire, including mustard gas. The regiment began to withdraw, leaving the aid station vulnerable to German artillery.
Hine made his way to request help from the 129th Field Artillery. When he made it back to the aid station, Hine began evacuating wounded soldiers. Through nine hours of cross fire, under the cover of night, Hine helped get 94 soldiers to safety.
After the war, Hine was stationed at Fort Beard, New Mexico, and ultimately was promoted to captain. He later returned to Muskogee and resumed his dental practice, serving patients until his death in 1962.
"Years later he would tell me people would show up in his office, tears in their eyes," the younger Hine said. "They would travel long distances, they'd grab him and thank him for actually carrying them when they couldn't walk."
Ted Hine said his father would have been surprised about getting so many accolades for what he did.
"He would have thought, 'that was what I was trained at,'" Hine said.
The 35th Infantry Division was organized as a National Guard Formation in August 1917 and was comprised of troops from Missouri and Kansas.
The Division also saw action during World War II, landing on Omaha Beach around D-Day.
In the early 21st century, the Division served in Kosovo and Bosnia. In 2018, troops deployed to the Persian Gulf and Levant regions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.