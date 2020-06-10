Authorities arrested a man allegedly responsible for a series of Muskogee rapes spanning 1993 to 1995, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge Wednesday.
Leroy Jamal Smith, 50, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Tulsa on complaints of five counts of rape, Loge said. The arrest was announced during a joint press conference with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director Ricky Adams and Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee.
"I was on this path that hopefully I was going to get some help and solve this, and we did, we solved it last Friday," Loge said. "We confirmed DNA and arrested him yesterday on five counts of rape, for five serial rapes that occurred in Muskogee back in the '90s."
That help came in the form of genealogical genetics analyst Parabon, who narrowed the search for the rapist using familial DNA, Loge said.
"We contacted Parabon, a private company that does genetic genealogy, and Parabon and OSBI worked together and eventually we were able to determine what family he was in, and after we determined the family we could narrow it down to him," Loge said. "He had a case in Tulsa in 2005, and they still had a sample of his DNA, and we got that matched it to the DNA profile we had in these rape cases."
The rapes occurred on Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and July 16 of 1993, Oct. 10 of 1994, and Oct. 3 of 1995, Loge said.
Fear of the serial rapist gripped Muskogee between 1993 and 1995, according to other Phoenix stories chronicling CrimeStoppers requests, safety tips and composite sketches of the alleged perpetrator at the time. In the first two cases linked to Smith, the rapist threatened women with a handgun before assaulting them.
"He caused hysteria in Muskogee back then, because the facts that they were getting matched up to the same guy," Loge said.
An Oct. 5, 1995 story in the Muskogee Phoenix details one of the assaults on a woman the story lists as "Cathy" (not the victim's real name.)
The assault began in Cathy's bedroom the morning of Oct. 3, minutes after Cathy's husband left for work, Cathy said. The victim woke to someone's hand on her neck, wrote Phoenix writer Barbara Schwartz.
"I started to move and it gripped me harder, and then I knew it wasn't [my husband]," Cathy said. "I was in shock and confused. I was waking up from a sound a sleep. I struggled, but he was way too strong."
During the assault, Cathy said, the rapist ordered her to remove her underwear, spread her legs, and to stop struggling. He spoke "politely," Cathy recalled.
"I told him I wouldn't tell anyone if he just left, but he wouldn't leave," Cathy said. "I tried to talk to him, told him everything I could think of about myself to get him to feel sympathy for me, to make him leave. I asked him not to hurt me, and he said he wouldn't."
Cathy said she struggled throughout the assault. Afterward, the man forced her to take a bath and told her to "wash well," because he didn't want her getting pregnant, Cathy said.
She sat in the bathtub for 10 minutes afterward, and the rapist never returned, the story states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.