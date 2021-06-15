OKLAHOMA CITY – Reps. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, and Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, as well as Muskogee County District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke commented on the approval of a project that will improve the public lake access at the Spaniard Creek Recreation Area on the Webbers Falls Reservoir in Muskogee County.
The project was approved at the June 7 Oklahoma Transportation Commission meeting.
“This project will greatly enhance the public’s ability to access Webbers Falls Lake at this popular recreation area, and it will provide needed improvements on Elm Grove Road,” Frix said. “I’ve been working with Rep. Sneed and Commissioner Doke to see this project completed for some time, and I’m grateful it has finally been approved.”
The proposed project begins at U.S. Highway 64 on Elm Grove Road and extends east approximately 6.1 miles to the lake. The county will be responsible for the initiation, construction and completion of all work associated with the project. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation's participation in the project shall not exceed $754,000.
“This approval is the first step towards much needed improvements that will benefit our state and our citizens,” Sneed said. “This project will help increase the ability of Oklahomans to get out and enjoy some of our state’s natural beauty. I appreciate the hard work of everyone involved.”
“A few years ago, I made a request to our state representatives to help us with funding for Elm Grove Road," Doke said. "The road hasn’t been resurfaced in years and needs attention. Unfortunately, funding the six-mile stretch using the county’s budget was not possible. That’s when we realized that we would have to go another route. I am very grateful for the work that Representatives Frix and Sneed put in to make these funds available. I’m also appreciative for the effort by Bob Coburn, highway commissioner, and ODOT for approving our Lake Access application. We’re looking forward to starting this work on Elm Grove Road and are excited for the upcoming improvements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.