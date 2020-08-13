A lawyer for the state’s agriculture agency acknowledged on Wednesday that rules intended to regulate poultry feeding operations lag developments that have taken place in the industry.
Teena Gunter, general counsel at Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, said legislators amended the 1998 law in 2002. Some revisions approved then, setbacks for poultry feeding operations owned by corporations, were voided by another provision adopted simultaneously that prohibited corporate ownership.
Gunter’s comments were made during an interim study of poultry management guidelines undertaken by the House Agriculture Committee. The study was requested by Green Country Guardians, a coalition of residents concerned about the expansion of the poultry industry in northeastern Oklahoma and its impact on the environment and their quality of life.
Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, agreed to sponsor the request, which was approved and added to the list of 74 interim studies approved this year. Grant Hall, a constituent who owns property impacted by the proliferation of the poultry industry and management practices, presented a case for the need of more protections.
Hall said many neighboring property owners had reluctantly “accepted what was going on” and the adverse effects of the growing poultry industry. He said his neighbors “were experiencing dust on the roads from construction trucks and then poultry trucks,” all of which had Arkansas license plates.
“But people started talking to one another and started getting notices about water permits,” Hall said. “Then they noticed this was the only time they were given notice and had a chance to get involved in the process — they also learned that when they got these notices the barns had already been built.”
Hall said because several state agencies are responsible for the oversight of poultry feeding operations, there are gaps and overlaps that have produced an inefficient system. That system leaves generations of residents exposed and vulnerable to a rapidly changing and largely unregulated industry.
Gunter said Hall, “to a certain extent ... is correct” about the law “not evolving over the years. She attributed the lapse to a regulatory focus that has remained static.
“The focus has been on nutrient management and not on siting,” Gunter said, referencing the 1998 Poultry Feeding Operation Act. “People were not concerned with siting and where they were located and those kind of things, people were concerned with land application of the litter from these sites.”
Gunter said the act primarily sets out requirements for registration, which requires only a $10 fee, a short application and an approved nutrient management plan. She said it was not until “the last three to four years that we have seen people concerned about the siting of these facilities.”
Ed Brocksmith, co-founder and treasurer of Save the Illinois River, said the Tahlequah-based coalition has been fielding concerns about siting for a decade. He said the registration process allowed by state law has been a concern for years.
“There is no due process — there is not any notice and no opportunity to be heard,” Brocksmith said. “This has been a concern of STIR for years: People go to bed one night and are awakened the next morning by bulldozers clearing pads for poultry farms across the road, and nobody knew anything about them.”
Hall told lawmakers and regulators present during the hearing this lack of due process leaves residents with few options. A few can challenge the water permits, but notices often arrive after barns are built, creating financial hardships that work against the interest of area residents forced to litigate grievances in court.
Hall said while there was a sense that Rep. Dell Kerbs, committee chairman, would like to avoid a legislative resolution, opting for “proactive” agency response instead, he said testimony from regulators indicated there is a need to revisit state law. He said the “gaps and overlaps” in the state’s regulatory scheme can only be resolved by amending the law.
“I think he hopes the agencies will be innovative,” Hall said. “But I am hopeful Rep. Kerbs sees there are gaps in the regulatory process” that can only be remedied by amending existing laws.
