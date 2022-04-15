A coalition of environmental organizations filed a lawsuit late Wednesday against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its alleged failure to enforce a rule designed to reduce fine-particle pollution.
The Regional Haze Rule aims to increase visibility at national parks and wilderness areas. Fine particulates that cause haze have been linked to serious health problems that include respiratory illnesses, decreased lung function, and even premature death.
Particulate pollution also contributes to the acid rain formation, which can foul streams, rivers and lakes, making them unsuitable for aquatic life. It also can hasten the erosion of buildings, historical monuments and the paint on automobiles.
A 2017 amendment to the Regional Haze Rule established a July 31, 2021, deadline for the submission of plans addressing the issue. Oklahoma, which has at least 32 facilities that contribute to regional haze, and 33 other states failed to meet the extended deadline, and EPA missed its Jan. 31 deadline to make formal findings of the fact.
In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court of Northern California, the National Parks Conservation Association, Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund and Center for Biological Diversity urge EPA to comply with its obligations. The Clean Air Act requires EPA to "step up where states have failed, lock in retirement dates for coal plants, and require big polluters to reduce emissions to clear up haze and improve public health."
EPA announced on April 7 "its intent to make findings that certain states have failed to submit regional haze implementation plans for the second planning period." Those findings, according to EPA, are expected to be made by Aug. 31 — states have until Aug. 15 to file to avoid inclusion.
Cheyenne Skye Branscum, chapter chair of the Oklahoma Sierra Club, said Oklahoma's failure to submit a pollution reduction plan after being granted a three-year extension exemplifies the need for EPA to step up. As part of a prepared statement in support of the lawsuit, she said it appears state compliance "will not happen without the intervention of the EPA."
"Our social systems were built to benefit white people, and racial discrimination has made it possible for politicians and polluters to intentionally ignore or undervalue certain groups," Branscum said, citing the the disparate impact polluters have on Native, Black and Hispanic communities. "In this case, justice for people in Oklahoma — all people — starts with EPA Administrator (Michael S.) Regan enforcing federal laws to protect people from the disproportionate impact of soot and smog ... generated by burning fossil fuels like coal, gas and oil.”
Erin Hatfield, communications director for Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, said in February the state agency was working on its plan, responding "to comments received from Federal Land Managers and EPA." She said the state's implementation plan would be subject to a public review and comment period before it is submitted to EPA.
Haze impacts about 90% of the country’s national parks. The same pollutants that contribute to haze harm public health, a problem that has been found to have a greater impact in areas where there are large minority populations. Air pollution from burning fossil fuels and other sources worsens community health, drives up healthcare costs, and makes it harder for kids to learn and play and adults to work.
Neighboring states that have yet to submit implementation plans include Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri and New Mexico. Updated implementation plans have been submitted by 16 states and the District of Columbia.
