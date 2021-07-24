Angie Cantrell took copious notes while hearing a speech about "The Perfect Pitch," on Friday.
Cantrell, who works at Edward Jones, said the main thing she learned was "to make sure you share what you know, lift someone up."
Dozens of women shared and networked Friday during the Women's Leadership Conference's closing luncheon Friday at Indian Capital Technology Center. The in-person luncheon capped a Week of Women series of online presentations by woman business leaders, authors and motivational speakers. The conference was sponsored by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce.
At Friday's luncheon, participants browsed fashion and accessory displays from local shops and boutiques. They also received goodie bags with donated items. Cantrell wrote her notes in a notebook from Northeastern State University.
Holly Coble, who does accounts payable at Advanced Workzone, browsed some of the displays.
"It was nice to get out with COVID not being as bad as it was, being able to socialize with other people," she said.
Luncheon speaker Ann Broad, Cherokee Nation career skills instructor, gave tips on pitching yourself and making a good first impression.
She asked participants if they grew up thinking "you could have whatever you want if you just had determination and worked hard."
"Often that means that we underestimate our value," Broad said. "The sad truth is you're probably not going to be promoted if you do not let people know what it is you're doing. Let people know what your value is."
She told women they must let people know when they are part of something successful.
"Get out there, whether it's in your community, your organization, your industry," she said. "Let people know."
She offered tips on self-promotion, including "let yourself get noticed," talk about accomplishments, share knowledge, network.
Continued concern about the COVID-19 pandemic prompted conference organizers to offer presentations virtually Monday through Thursday. People could hear a presentation live online at 10 a.m. each day or later on YouTube.
ICTC Business and Industry Training Director Kathy Adair said she heard about leadership skills and how to be stronger in one's position.
"It helps us to be more independent and have better communication skills," she said, adding that the 10 a.m. speakers were "all amazing."
Adair said Thursday's keynote speaker, author Beth Ziesenis, was especially appealing and "down to earth."
Ziesenis talked about finding effective work apps and gadgets in her speech "Your Nerdy Best Friend."
