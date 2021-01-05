Leadership Oklahoma’s hosts contest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Leadership Oklahoma is sponsoring its annual Helping Oklahoma Contest, which recognizes exceptional Oklahoma volunteers from across the state for their service to Oklahoma 501c3 nonprofit organizations. "Helping Oklahoma" is a contest developed to further Leadership Oklahoma’s mission to create, inspire and support leaders whose commitment to service energizes Oklahomans to shape our state’s future. Nominations of Oklahoma volunteers who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities and/or Oklahoma will be accepted until Jan. 15.
The Helping Oklahoma Contest will recognize an exceptional Oklahoma volunteer for service to an Oklahoma 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization(s) and assist that organization with a $2,500 cash award to further the work of the volunteer.
To nominate a deserving volunteer for this contest, go to https://members.leadershipoklahoma.com/page/HelpingOklahoma
