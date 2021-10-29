After months of rescheduling concerts due to COVID-19, music instructor Lawana Newell says she's ready for renewal.
"It's great to have live entertainment and music and art and culture again in our communities," said Newell, who is with the Northwest Oklahoma Concert Series.
Artists and arts program directors from across Oklahoma have come to Muskogee to seek such renewal during the Oklahoma Arts Conference. The conference, which runs through Thursday, has the theme "Embracing the Dawn."
During Thursday's opening session at Muskogee Civic Center, University of Oklahoma professor Chan Hellman encouraged participants to seek pathways toward hope.
"Hope is a process," he said, listing several key themes.
• "The more desirable the goal, the more willing we are to face adversity to reach the goal."
• "Hope begets hope."
Muskogee filmmaker ShIronButterfly Ray said she learned how art could help people relieve some of the negative effects of the pandemic and other issues.
Frances Pitts of Oklahoma City's Metropolitan School of Dance said the past 20 months have made it more difficult to reach audiences the school serves.
"There's still quite a bit of fear and apprehension about being in the present or being the audience," Pitts said. "So trying to bring them back in from that separation we had for a time has been a challenge, and trying to keep everyone healthy."
Newell's husband, Enid Symphony Music Director Douglas Newell said the opening session instilled hope.
"I'm a very hopeful person to begin with," he said. "This (session) defines the process on how to lead people into hope."
Newell said Enid Symphony is using the current season to make up for programs delayed or canceled during the pandemic.
"We were fortunate enough to have a great outdoor venue, so we were able to reschedule several of our events not during the days they were in the winter, but in the spring or later in the fall before winter set in," he said. "We hope by the end of April this year we will have made up and proceed to being creative in a different manner."
Susan Yeager, dean of Murray State College's School of Arts and Humanities, said the annual conference gives her a "sense of rejuvenation and redirection."
She said lessons learned from the keynote session are "incredibly needed."
"First off, what we need to do is have a faculty development or school training to become sort of a community of hope-centered people," she said.
Ray, who has been to past conferences, said she welcomes the conference to Muskogee, even if it means work.
"This program, because it's finally in Muskogee, I play several parts," she said. "I'm part of the steering committee, presenter and overall ambassador. Usually, I would be networking."
Ray said she did get some networking done Thursday morning.
"It's even better than before, but it's tiring," she said.
Several venues hosting conference sessions include Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Depot Green, Muskogee Little Theatre, Bacone College's Ataloa Lodge and the Roxy Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.