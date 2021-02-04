The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa is looking for northeastern Oklahoma women who could be president. The League will honor 10 women at the Madam President event at 5:30 p.m. May 5.
Honorees will be announced in March. Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually on the League’s website: lwvtulsa.org.
Nominees must currently live in northeastern Oklahoma and exhibit a commitment to leadership and community service. They may be of any age, residency status or political affiliation.
In the past, honorees have been celebrated at a ticketed cocktail party, but to accommodate pandemic precautions, this year’s event will be a free online celebration featuring comments by the honorees and those who know them best.
Nominations can be made online at lwvtulsa.org/madam-president until Feb. 26. A $50 filing fee for nominations supports the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa.
A range of sponsorships for the Madam President event are also available at the same website.
The event is being organized by Event Chair Wayne Greene and Co-Chair Karin Lackey along with League President Lynn Staggs.
The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa is a community-centered, volunteer-led, nonpartisan organization that promotes advocacy and voter engagement. Learn more at lwvtulsa.org.
