Leaky roof holds up museum reopening

Discouraging group meetings while relying on revenue from such meetings puts Three Rivers Museum in an "iffy situation," said Director Angie Rush.
"It's hard to weigh, do we allow them to (return) or do we take a risk, not only to ourselves, but to them," Rush said. "To me, the risk is, we're just going to have to suffer because we don't want to put their health at risk."
The museum closed March 18 in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rush said. Since then, the museum probably lost roughly $7,000 from missed visits, memberships, donations and group meetings, she said, adding that group meetings contribute a large chunk of the revenue.
Three Rivers hopes to reopen June 3, depending on how quickly roof leaks can be repaired. City of Muskogee crews have been trying to fix the leak, she said.
"With the rain all this week, they're not going to be able to work on it," she said. "We're hoping they can get it done Saturday through Tuesday, so we can get it done Wednesday."
The leaks are on the east end, which has a flat roof, she said. Water has leaked into the gallery space, causing some floor damage, and half the gallery has been closed off, Rush said. Exhibits and artifacts have been moved to the west half of the gallery.
"We're looking for donations, somebody who could probably provide labor and supplies to come in and fix the inside of the gallery after the roof is fixed," Rush said.
She said the leaks had built up over the years and had been repaired several times.
"It finally got to the point to where they had to just take action and do something totally different," she said, adding that recent rains worsened the leaks.
"The city has been working diligently to fix our roof," she said.
Three Rivers Museum workers have been dusting and sanitizing to prepare for reopening, she said.
"We're going to require that our groups wear masks," she said. "We have also ordered throw-away masks so we can offer them to our visitors to make them feel more comfortable so they can have them when they come in."
The museum also will offer hand sanitizer to visitors.
Rush said the museum will limit how many people come in, as well as the number and size of groups meeting there.
When the museum reopens, there will be no set admission, but donations will be encouraged, Rush said.
Roof repair expenses add to the museum's financial need, she said.
Rush said she encourages people to make donations, apply for memberships, renew memberships, offer supplies.
All events, including the Bass Reeves Western History Conference, have been canceled for the rest of the year, she said. The Bass Reeves conference, usually held in July, is the biggest event of the year, she said.
"As it stands right now, there probably won't be any haunted history tours," Rush said, referring to tours held each October. "The people who normally sponsor our events are in a hardship because of COVID. We're not going to be able to get the sponsorship to rent the bus, rent the trolley."
You can help
To offer donations, apply for memberships, or offer help in other ways, call Three Rivers Museum at (918) 686-6624 or donate through the museum website, http://www.3riversmuseum.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.