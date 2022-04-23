Learn about 19th-Century trading at Fort Gibson Historic Site

FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Historic Site will hold a living history program about 19th-century trading from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29-30. This program will provide an interpretation of trade that occurred among the American Indian nations and other settlers in the area.
When Fort Gibson was established in 1824, it was the westernmost military outpost of its day. With 300-500 troops stationed there, the fort was a supply point and bustling center for the trade activity of settlers, fur traders, and Indian Territory nations due to its location along the old Texas Road and the steamboat traffic that passed nearby on the Arkansas River.
This program is free with paid admission, which can be purchased at the commissary located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. or at the office located within the palisade grounds. Fort Gibson Historic Site is a National Historic Landmark. Information: (918) 478-4088.
