Learn effective communication strategies for Alzheimer's patients

Communication is more than just talking and listening — it's also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.
Join in to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer's, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
This program will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. It will be presented virtually — by telephone or over Zoom. Zoom/call-in information will be provided upon registration.
Admission is free, but space is limited. RSVP at alz.org/crf or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.