OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will teach helpful strategies for researching historic properties in a free webinar at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The virtual class will identify important sources of information for researching a variety of property types. Participants will receive a step-by-step walkthrough of the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) nomination form and documentation requirements.
Registration for the webinar is required.
For more information contact Lynda Ozan, deputy state historic preservation officer, at 405-522-4484 or lynda.ozan@history.ok.gov.
The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
