Learn to dye cloth at Honey Springs Battlefield on Oct. 24

CHECOTAH — Honey Springs Battlefield will host a workshop teaching the basics of dyeing cloth with indigo from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Kathy Dickson, director of Museums and Historic Sites for the Oklahoma Historical Society, will lead the workshop, teaching the process of dyeing cloth with indigo and discussing other natural dyes.
This hands-on workshop will teach the basics of indigo dyeing, so participants are encouraged to dress for the mess. Each group will receive a skein of merino wool prepared for dyeing. Participants are encouraged to bring other small items for dyeing — indigo is perfect for tie-dyeing! Cotton or linen will give best results. Two-gallon dye vats with lids will be provided, used during the class, and can be taken home. Each item brought by participants to be dyed should be washed to remove any sizing and soaked in water for at least 72 hours before the workshop. Each group will receive materials and written instructions to prepare a future indigo vat at home.
This workshop will be conducted according to social distancing guidelines. All activity will be outdoors, and tables will be spaced 8 feet apart. Please dress for outdoor weather and for getting messy. Bring a chair and rubber gloves if you do not want to dye your hands. Participants should also bring their own snacks and beverages.
The cost is $30 per group of two. Pre-registration is required, and participation is limited to 10 groups. Because this is an outdoor workshop, it will be postponed or canceled in the event of inclement weather. Participants will be notified prior to the workshop of any postponement or cancelation. Please call (918) 473-5572 or email alynn@okhistory.org to reserve your spot. If paying by check, please make it out to the Friends of Honey Springs.
If you go
WHAT: Workshop teaching the basics of dyeing cloth.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24.
WHERE: Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. Highway 69 between Oktaha and Checotah. The Visitor Center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
COST: $30 per group of two.
INFO AND RESERVATIONS: honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call (918) 473-5572.
