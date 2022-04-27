Learn to fight child abuse at Prevention in the Park

Prevention in the Park is planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Robison Park at the corner of August and Gulick streets. Adults and children are invited to an evening of games, food, and fun.
Prevention in the Park is a safe space for families to gather together to raise awareness of the need for child abuse prevention in our community. The event will be free to the public and includes free hot dogs, information booths, and fun for both children and adults.
The event is presented by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children, Fostering Hope, Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center, and the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office.
Child Abuse Prevention Month is an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness for and preventing child abuse. Prevention month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Information: Jenny Crosby, Training and Outreach specialist, CASA for Children, (918) 685-1501, jenny@casaok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.