Lecture to feature info on Mullins' new book

Muskogee Reads the Sesquicentennial sponsored by Three Rivers Museum will present a lecture by Jonita Mullins covering her new book, "Muskogee, The Indian Capital." The lecture will take place in the conference room at the museum at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. The book will be provided free to the first 40 participants, thanks to support from the City of Muskogee Foundation.
Muskogee Reads the Sesquicentennial is a project celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of Muscogee Station, a train stop that eventually grew into the city of Muskogee. The purpose of the project is to provide a common understanding of and appreciation for our community's history. The primary reader, "Images of American: Muskogee" by Roger Bell, is available for pickup at Three Rivers Museum without charge. Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The final lecture in the series will be held at noon Dec. 8 with Mayor Marlon Coleman who will discuss the future of Muskogee.
Information: Three Rivers Museum, (918) 686-6624.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.