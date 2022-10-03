Q.B. Boydstun Library Branch Manager Rhonda Lee's retirement reception was held Wednesday in the room where she oversaw children's programs over the years.
"It was so much fun to do programming for the kids, and they're so happy," she said. "That's been my greatest joy."
Lee retired last week after 10 years as branch manager. She said she plans to spend more time with her grandchildren.
But first she plans to take a cruise around Cozumel with her husband at the end of October.
She said she has enjoyed her time at Fort Gibson.
"I have a great staff, and the town has been very supportive," she said.
Lee said she became interested in library work when she was in college, but there was a catch.
"After I graduated from college, it wasn't that easy to go to library school back then because you had to travel," she said. "I got married had a family and after we moved up here, I started working at Muskogee library."
Lee moved with her family to Oklahoma from Texas. She moved from Collinsville to Muskogee when her husband got a job with Schrader Bridgeport manufacturing.
Lee worked at MPL for 12 years.
Retired Muskogee Branch Manager Jan Bryant said Lee's best qualities included faithfulness, creativity, loyalty and a concern for patrons.
"She loved people, she wanted to help people," Bryant said. "She had good customer service, which was always good for me. She liked working with people."
Bryant said Lee began at the MPL children's department.
"Then she became my personal assistant," she said. "I think it was somewhere in that time she decided to go to library school."
Bryant was among several well-wishers who greeted Lee with hugs and gifts at Wednesday's reception.
Long-time patron Marcia Elliott said Lee has shown stability, humor and kindness through her time at Fort Gibson.
"She has been a friend to genealogy, a friend to this community, a friend to the library and a friend to me," Elliott said.
